Send this page to someone via email

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake hit the Banff region on Saturday night, according to town officials.

The quake affected the area after 6:30 p.m. but no damage was reported, according to the town and Banff Fire Chief Silvio Adamo, who noted that there were a lot of people present at the time.

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in the #Banff region at 6:33 pm lasted a few seconds. No reports of damage locally. — Banff Town (@Banff_Town) February 14, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake was five kilometres north of Banff and 17.3 kilometres deep.