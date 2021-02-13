Free, virtual ways to celebrate Family Day in London, Ont., this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 pandemic will not stop Londoners from having a fun weekend with their loved ones this Family Day.

Here’s a list of free, family-friendly virtual activities complied by the City of London that families can enjoy this long weekend.

Join the London Public Library for a Black History Month family celebration

On Monday, Feb. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Londoners are invited to celebrate Black History Month virtually.

There will be short stories, songs, dance and other performances hosted by Forbehn Fossungu and presented by the London Black History Coordinating Committee and London Public Library.

Black History Month family celebration programs are offered every Monday in February.

Visit the London Public Library’s website for a full list of upcoming events and programs.

Visit ConnectLDN for interactive virtual programming

ConnectLDN is a new virtual recreation hub featuring activities, resources and experiences to keep Londoners engaged, entertained and active at home.

Visit ConnectLDN over the weekend for activities to enjoy from home including children’s videos, craft ideas and interactive neighbourhood activities.

Learn something new with Museum London

Museum London is bringing the museum home to you through creative art tutorials and the opportunity to explore virtual collections and exhibits.

The museum will be sharing a “crazy quilt tutorial” this Family Day.

Visit Museum London’s website for more information.

Explore Fanshawe Pioneer Village from home

Try heritage activities, find craft ideas and hear stories about the buildings that make up Fanshawe Pioneer Village, right from home.

Visit Fanshawe Pioneer Village’s website for online activities to try this weekend.

Stay safe and entertained with the London Fire Department

Ever wonder how quickly a firefighter can put their gear on, or what London’s oldest active firehall looks like?

The London Fire Department is sharing videos to show you.

Visit the City of London’s YouTube page to watch these videos.

