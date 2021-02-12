One dead, two injured in avalanche near Blackcomb Glacier

Send this page to someone via email

At least one person was killed and two others were injured after being swept up in an avalanche near the Blackcomb Glacier on Friday.

Whistler RCMP said it was notified of the size three slide in the “Poop Chutes” area around 3:20 p.m.

Multiple people were caught in the avalanche, it said. Four people were located, including one who was unhurt.

RCMP said they were working with Blackcomb ski patrol, Blackcomb Helicopters, avalanche technicians and dogs to try and locate anyone else caught in the slide.

Anyone who believes they know someone who is overdue out of the area is asked to call Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044.

“We have said this multiple times already this year, the snowpack in the backcountry of the Sea to Sky is unstable and is subject to considerable and high avalanche risks,” said RCMP Sgt. Sascha Banks in a media release.

“This is relevant for close proximity and popular backcountry areas such as Blackcomb Glacier, to Garibaldi Provincial Park, and the Brandywine Bowl from January. I cannot stress enough that you need appropriate avalanche equipment, train how to use it, recognize risk, and have up to date beacons/transceivers and that you know how to use them.”

It comes a day after rescue crews required the use of a military helicopter to rescue a pair of skiers caught in an avalanche at the base of Spire Peaks near Squamish.

