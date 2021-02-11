Menu

2 men rescued after avalanche in remote area northeast of Squamish

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 11, 2021 9:30 pm
A military search-and-rescue helicopter arrives at an airfield in Squamish after rescuing two men from the backcountry following an avalanche.
A military search-and-rescue helicopter arrives at an airfield in Squamish after rescuing two men from the backcountry following an avalanche. Global News

Two skiers were rescued from a remote backcountry area northeast of Squamish, Thursday, after being caught in an avalanche.

It happened past Mamquam Mountain, near the base of Spire Peaks.

It’s believed the men were on an overnight trip into the area.

Read more: Snowmobiler killed after getting trapped in avalanche in B.C.’s Nicola Valley

The pair used a beacon to call for help. One of them was taken to hospital for a serious leg injury, while the other was unhurt.

The Canadian Forces 442 Squadron deployed a CH-149 Cormorant from Comox to assist with the search, after strong winds proved too powerful for the aircraft Squamish Search and Rescue normally uses.

Pemberton avalanche victims remembered – Jan 2, 2021

Blackcomb Helicopters Squamish base manager Ben Hawkins said the rescue was a good reminder that even with a Spot beacon, help is not always close at hand.

Read more: Snow bikers killed in B.C. avalanche remembered as passionate adventurers

“People are getting complacent, they feel if they get injured, they press that spot, they activate their phone, they dial 911 and there’s going to be an instant response and they’ll be rescued,” he said.

“The weather here today prevented myself from flying. Luckily we got the bigger helicopter.”

Anyone headed into B.C.’s backcountry during avalanche season is reminded to ensure they have a beacon, probe and shovel and know how to use them.

BackcountryBC AvalancheAvalanche rescuebackcountry rescueBackcountry avalancheSquamish Rescuesquamish avalancheavlalanchespire peaks
