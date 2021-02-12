Menu

Health

Nova Scotia Health warns of potential exposure to COVID-19 on WestJet flight from Toronto

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 12, 2021 5:20 pm
WATCH: Speaking to reporters outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Ontario on Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that "nobody wants" a possible third wave of COVID-19 infections, especially considering the new dangers posed by COVID-19 variants.

Nova Scotia Health is reporting a potential COVID-19 exposure on a WestJet flight earlier this week.

Health officials say the potential exposure occurred on WestJet flight 3340 travelling from Toronto at 9:47 p.m. ET on Feb. 10.

The flight arrived in Halifax on Feb. 11 at 1:10 a.m. AT.

Read more: All the potential COVID-19 exposure sites in Nova Scotia over the past 14 days

Health officials are asking passengers in rows 2 to 8, seats A, C and D to visit Nova Scotia’s online COVID-19 assessment page to book a test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Individuals can also contact 811 to arrange for a test.

Passengers on the flight should continue to self-isolate for a 14-day period as required for all travellers arriving in Nova Scotia, except for travellers from Prince Edward Island.

Some of N.S. COVID-19 vaccine to be re-routed to northern communities

Officials say anyone exposed to the virus on the flight could develop symptoms up to and including Feb. 24.

Read more: N.S. top doctor says ongoing N.L. COVID-19 outbreak a reminder to not be complacent

Nova Scotia considers symptoms to be if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:

  • Fever
  • Cough

Or two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose/nasal congestion
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
