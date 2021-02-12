Nova Scotia Health warns of potential exposure to COVID-19 on WestJet flight from Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Health is reporting a potential COVID-19 exposure on a WestJet flight earlier this week.

Health officials say the potential exposure occurred on WestJet flight 3340 travelling from Toronto at 9:47 p.m. ET on Feb. 10.

The flight arrived in Halifax on Feb. 11 at 1:10 a.m. AT.

Health officials are asking passengers in rows 2 to 8, seats A, C and D to visit Nova Scotia’s online COVID-19 assessment page to book a test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Individuals can also contact 811 to arrange for a test.

Passengers on the flight should continue to self-isolate for a 14-day period as required for all travellers arriving in Nova Scotia, except for travellers from Prince Edward Island.

Officials say anyone exposed to the virus on the flight could develop symptoms up to and including Feb. 24.

Nova Scotia considers symptoms to be if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:

Fever

Cough

Or two or more of the following symptoms:

Sore throat

Runny nose/nasal congestion

Headache

Shortness of breath