Crime

Ottawa man, 61, faces historic sex offence charges involving young girls: police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted February 12, 2021 2:02 pm
Sexual assault investigators with the Ottawa Police Service have charged a 61-year-old man in connection with a series of historic allegations.
Sexual assault investigators with the Ottawa Police Service have charged a 61-year-old man in connection with a series of historic allegations.

An Ottawa man is facing a slew of charges related to allegations of sexual assault against young girls in the 80s and 90s, police announced Friday.

The Ottawa police sexual assault and child abuse section said in a release that they began an investigation in 2017 into a series of alleged incidents involving a teenage girl between 1984 and 1990.

A second investigation later linked the same suspect in the earlier case to three alleged incidents involving a girl under the age of 10 between 1993 and 2000, according to police.

Read more: Ottawa man faces historical child sex offence charges

Gerard Bruyere, 61, is now charged with nine counts of sexual assault, four counts of gross indecency, two counts of indecent exposure and one count of exposure to a person under 14, five counts of sexual interference and one count of invitation to sexual touching.

The suspect is currently in custody while he awaits a court appearance, police said.

Ottawa police are concerned there could be other victims and ask anyone with information to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5944. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

