Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Hamilton waterfall enforcement pilot project is a go for 2021

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted February 12, 2021 11:42 am
This year's strategy for enforcement around Hamilton's more popular waterfalls has been given the green light by city councillors.
This year's strategy for enforcement around Hamilton's more popular waterfalls has been given the green light by city councillors. Hamilton Conservation Authority

This year’s strategy for enforcement around Hamilton’s more popular waterfalls has been given the green light.

City councillors have approved hiring two full-time bylaw and five part-time parking enforcement officers.

They will be hired from March 15 through Nov. 15, under a one-year pilot project, and the $354,000 cost will be funded from city reserves.

Read more: Hamilton politicians to consider enhanced waterfall enforcement, freeze on transit fares

Dundas Coun. Arlene Vanderbeek says it’s about protecting the quality of life for residents in Greensville, and other areas to which trespassing and illegal parking problems have “shifted,” including Waterdown and Ancaster.

Trending Stories

“We’re just trying to manage the tourist attractions that this city has,” said Vanderbeek during a budget meeting on Thursday, so that people can “have a high-quality visit to those areas, and do it safely.”

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to more enforcement, increased fines of $250 also remain in effect within the special enforcement areas around Hamilton’s popular waterfall locations.

That includes the Devil’s Punchbowl in Stoney Creek where Coun. Brad Clark said “it has made a difference.”

Read more: Waterfall visitors test patience of area residents

This year’s pilot program will be reviewed early next year to determine if it was successful and should continue in 2022.

That decision will be based on “measurable results” such as fines issued for various offences and revenues generated through enforcement.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AncasterStoney CreekdundasWaterdownHamilton waterfallsHamilton tourismwaterfall enforcement
Flyers
More weekly flyers