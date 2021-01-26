Menu

Politics

Hamilton politicians to consider enhanced waterfall enforcement, freeze on transit fares

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted January 26, 2021 5:42 pm
Ward 3 Coun. Nrinder Nann is suggesting a freeze on transit fares through the remainder of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ward 3 Coun. Nrinder Nann is suggesting a freeze on transit fares through the remainder of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Waterfall enforcement and transit fares are among the hot topics as 2021 budget talks continue in Hamilton.

Dundas Coun. Arlene Vanderbeek says she’ll be presenting a motion in the weeks ahead for a “reliable” level of bylaw and parking enforcement in waterfall areas this year.

She says problems continue in the area of Tews, Webster’s Falls and the Dundas peak, and are growing in other waterfall areas, despite regular enforcement, higher fines and a reservation system for visitors.

If approved, Vanderbeek’s motion would have staff report back with options and costs.

Ward 3. Coun. Nrinder Nann will present a separate motion, Feb. 5, to freeze transit fares through the remainder of the pandemic.

Her rationale, similar to an already approved freezing of recreation fees, is an acknowledgement of the impact of COVID-19 on residents “who rely on the public service.”

Bus fares are scheduled to rise by five cents in September, as part of the city’s 10-year transit growth strategy.

Hamilton’s planning and economic development and corporate services department budgets were presented to city councillors during a meeting on Tuesday.

General Manager of Planning and Economic Development Jason Thorne says the city exceeded $1 billion worth of construction for 10th time in the last 11 years in 2020.

Residential construction consisted of 2,486 new housing units, while strong non-residential construction, included a near record-setting $228 million in new industrial activity.

The corporate services budget included a $243,000 investment in IT system and software upgrades.

Click to play video 'Ontario increases inspection of businesses to ensure COVID-19 compliance' Ontario increases inspection of businesses to ensure COVID-19 compliance
Ontario increases inspection of businesses to ensure COVID-19 compliance
