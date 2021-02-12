Nova Scotia to provide COVID-19 update Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials are expected to provide an update on the coronavirus on Friday.

Premier Stephen McNeil and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang will participate in the 1 p.m. update.

The briefing will be livestreamed on the Global News website.

On Thursday, the province reported two new cases of the coronavirus.

As of Thursday, there have been no deaths in the second wave in the province and one person is currently in hospital in intensive care.

Since the start of the pandemic, the province has confirmed 1,590 cases, of which 1,514 have been resolved.

On Thursday night, Nova Scotia Health advised of potential exposure to COVID-19 at a Sobeys in Dartmouth.

According to public health, the exposure occurred on Feb. 1 between 4 and 8 p.m. at Sobeys located at 210 Wyse Road.

Anyone exposed to the virus at this location at that time may develop symptoms up to, and including, Feb. 15.

“If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result,” public health officials said in a press release.

— With files from Aya Al-Hakim.