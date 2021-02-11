Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Potential COVID-19 exposure identified at Sobeys in Dartmouth

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 11, 2021 8:06 pm
A Sobeys grocery store is seen in Halifax on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2014.
A Sobeys grocery store is seen in Halifax on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Nova Scotia Health Public Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 at Sobeys in Dartmouth.

According to public health, the exposure occurred on Feb. 1 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Sobeys located at 210 Wyse Road.

Read more: ‘Nobody wants to waste them’: What should Canada do with leftover COVID-19 vaccine doses?

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Feb. 15.

“If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result,” public health officials said in a press release.

Anyone who worked at or visited the location on the specified date and time should immediately visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

