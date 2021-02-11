Coronavirus: Potential COVID-19 exposure identified at Sobeys in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Health Public Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 at Sobeys in Dartmouth.

According to public health, the exposure occurred on Feb. 1 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Sobeys located at 210 Wyse Road.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Feb. 15.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result,” public health officials said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who worked at or visited the location on the specified date and time should immediately visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

2:01 Nova Scotia looking at capacity to test COVID-19 variants Nova Scotia looking at capacity to test COVID-19 variants