Coronavirus: Potential COVID-19 exposure identified at Sobeys in Dartmouth

Nova Scotia Health Public Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 at Sobeys in Dartmouth.
According to public health, the exposure occurred on Feb. 1 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Sobeys located at 210 Wyse Road.
Read more: ‘Nobody wants to waste them’: What should Canada do with leftover COVID-19 vaccine doses?
It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Feb. 15.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
“If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result,” public health officials said in a press release.
Anyone who worked at or visited the location on the specified date and time should immediately visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.
Comments