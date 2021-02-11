Vancouver police remove stolen one-tonne truck from Strathcona Park homeless camp

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say they’ve recovered a stolen one-tonne truck from the homeless camp in Strathcona Park.

Investigators said the vehicle had been parked in the encampment since at least Feb. 3, and that it was first identified by police last week.

Police devised a plan to remove the vehicle, and attended with a tow truck around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The truck was towed to the VPD property office “without incident,” police said.

1:50 Province sets April target to end Strathcona Park encampment Province sets April target to end Strathcona Park encampment – Jan 16, 2021

“No issues arose and no arrests were made during the extraction of the truck,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a media release. “There were few residents in the park when the truck was removed.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the truck was not connected to a search warrant served in the park last week as a part of a murder investigation.

One of the suspects in that case, Sandy Jack Parisian, was arrested near the park on Feb. 2.

Police faced confrontational park residents and supporters when they attended to serve the warrant, in a situation a spokesperson described as “hostile” and “volatile.”

The province and BC Housing have set the end of April as a target to find housing for all Strathcona Park occupants and to clear the camp.