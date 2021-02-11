Smoked salmon product sold in B.C. recalled over possible Listeria contamination

Send this page to someone via email

A brand of smoked salmon sold in B.C. is being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.

A recall of One Ocean brand Sliced Smoked Wild Sockeye Salmon was issued on Jan. 27 and expanded Wednesday to include additional product information, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The CFIA advised people not to eat the product. Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick. The agency says no illnesses have been reported.

The agency said recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

A food safety investigation is ongoing.

More information about the recall can be found on the CFIA website.

— With files from The Canadian Press