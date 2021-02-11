Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Consumer

Smoked salmon product sold in B.C. recalled over possible Listeria contamination

By Jon Azpiri Global News
One Ocean brand Sliced Smoked Wild Sockeye Salmon has been recalled due to possible listeria contamination.
One Ocean brand Sliced Smoked Wild Sockeye Salmon has been recalled due to possible listeria contamination. CFIA

A brand of smoked salmon sold in B.C. is being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.

A recall of One Ocean brand Sliced Smoked Wild Sockeye Salmon was issued on Jan. 27 and expanded Wednesday to include additional product information, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Read more: Amy’s Kitchen Golden Lentil Dal Soup recalled over undeclared egg allergen

The CFIA advised people not to eat the product. Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick. The agency says no illnesses have been reported.

The agency said recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

A food safety investigation is ongoing.

More information about the recall can be found on the CFIA website.

— With files from The Canadian Press

