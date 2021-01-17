Amy’s Kitchen Lentil Dal Soup recalled over undeclared egg allergen

Send this page to someone via email

Amy’s Kitchen is recalling its Golden Lentil Dal Soup, saying the product may contain an undeclared allergen.

A recall notice from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said the soup may contain egg protein which is not declared on the label.

“If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction,” the CFIA said.

According to the agency, the soup is being recalled in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec, however, it could be sold across Canada.

The recalled product is sold in a 398-ml can, with a best-before date of June 2023 and a lot number 30F1520.

If you have the recalled product, you should return it to the store where purchased, or throw it out, the CFIA says.

The agency said it is working to ensure the recalled soup is being removed from stores.