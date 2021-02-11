End of Calgary’s cold snap expected over Family Day long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

A prolonged cold snap that has brought record-breaking low temperatures to Alberta is expected to persist into the weekend before finally coming to an end on Sunday.

Calgary has been under an extreme cold warning since Monday, with temperatures hovering in the mid to low -20s. Environment Canada issues cold warnings when cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health, such as frostbite and hypothermia.

On Friday, Calgarians can expect a high of just -20 C, followed by continued cold weather until Sunday when a high of -15 C is forecast.

Come holiday Monday, temperatures will continue to climb with a high of -7 C and a mainly sunny sky.

Weather specialist Jodi Hughes says the cold weather is due to an inflow of Arctic air.

“Normally, there is a very strong area of low pressure situated over the North Pole. Occasionally, we will see the perfect setup that will allow blocking patterns that can re-direct that colder air south,” she explained. “It is similar to putting an object into a fast-moving river; the water — or in this case, cold air — will choose the path of least resistance and find a new pathway.

“These weather patterns can be very widespread and very difficult to alter, which is why we sometimes experience prolonged periods of extreme cold.”

Hughes noted that temperatures in Calgary have been “well below” seasonal since the start of February.

“In fact, for most of this cold snap, we have had daytime highs colder than our average overnight lows.”

Area ski and snowboard hills remain closed Thursday

The cold weather has forced several Calgary and area ski and snowboard facilities to close to the public.

WinSport’s hill at Canada Olympic Park in Calgary, Sunshine Village in Banff and Nakiska Ski Area in Kananaskis will all be closed Thursday.

Brrrr it’s cold out there! Due to the continued cold spell, we will remain closed tomorrow & Thursday (Feb. 11). It’s our plan (weather dependent) to return to normal operations on Friday (Feb. 12). Our decision to remain closed is based on safety. pic.twitter.com/rXY8aCMbTh — Sunshine Village (@SunshineVillage) February 9, 2021

However, WinSport has said it will be reopening its ski and snowboard hill on Friday with reduced hours.

“After five consecutive days of closures due to cold temperatures, the hill will be open on Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.,” a news release stated. “Saturday marks the return of regular weekend operating hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with one chair lift and limited conveyors operating, depending on guest count.”

Based on the current forecast for Sunday, WinSport anticipates the hill will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a final decision to be made on Thursday.

Holiday Monday, meanwhile, will have extended hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Due to the continued extreme cold, 🚨Nakiska will remain closed Wednesday (10th) and Thursday (11th)🚨. Stay warm, we'll see you soon!

📷 by @marcthususka pic.twitter.com/4jpRzBpOTn — Nakiska Ski Area (@SkiNakiska) February 9, 2021

The tube park at WinSport will be closed Friday and Saturday, with a tentative reopening scheduled for Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

School closures Thursday due to cold weather

On Thursday, several schools outside of Calgary announced they would be closed due to the cold, including:

Footsteps Preschool and The Learning Place Preschool in Cochrane

Rocky View Schools is closing all schools. No buses will be running

Chinook’s Edge (school division no. 73) schools

Schools in the Foothills School District will be open but buses are cancelled

École francophone d’Airdrie

École Notre-Dame des Vallées (Cochrane)