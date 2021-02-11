Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Feb. 11

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 11, 2021 11:23 am
Click to play video 'Toronto unveils more plans for mass COVID-19 vaccinations once supply is available' Toronto unveils more plans for mass COVID-19 vaccinations once supply is available
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto unveils more plans for mass COVID-19 vaccinations once supply is available. Matthew Bingley reports.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 945 new cases on Thursday.

Of those:

  • 112 were in Toronto (there was an underreporting of data by Toronto Public Health)
  • 258 were in Peel Region
  • 116 were in York Region
  • 33 were in Durham Region
  • 31 were in Halton Region
March Break announcement to be made

The Ontario government is set to make an announcement on March Break on Thursday, and it’s one that could potentially see the annual week-long vacation postponed.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott, Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, are scheduled to speak at a 2 p.m. news conference at Queen’s Park.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.

