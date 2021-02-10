Public warned after cougar reportedly attacks small dog in Coquitlam

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Metro Vancouver’s Tri Cities area are being urged to keep their pets on a leash, after a cougar attacked a small dog in Coquitlam.

The incident happened Tuesday night in the Scott Creek area, and the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said it was just the latest in a series of cougar sightings and pet confrontations in Coquitlam, Port Moody and Anmore.

“A man reported a cougar grabbing one of his three small dogs which were off-leash outside his Nash Drive home,” the service said in a Facebook post.

“The cougar ran off with the dog but dropped it a short distance away after the owner chased it and was able to scare it off.”

The dog is receiving veterinary treatment for bite wounds, but is expected to survive.

The Conservation Officer Service has posted warning signage in the area and is monitoring the situation.

There have been no reports of the big cats acting aggressively towards humans, it said, but warned that cougars are known to target cats and small dogs as prey.

“Cougar sightings in greenbelt areas are common across the Lower Mainland,” it said.

“If you spot a cougar near your home it is most likely passing through the neighbourhood and will move on. It is advised to bring children and pets inside.”

The service also advises people not to leave pet food or bird seed outside which may attract smaller animals such as raccoons and squirrels which cougars can prey on.

You can find more tips on cougar safety here.

Anyone who believes a cougar is frequenting their neighbourhood or is killing pets or acting aggressively is asked to call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.