Warning issued after cougar chases off-leash dog on Coquitlam Crunch trail

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Metro Vancouver residents are being warned about a cougar that was spotted on the popular Coquitlam Crunch hiking trail.

The animal was sighted by multiple people around 11:30 a.m., crossing the trail near Panorama Road and Eagle Mountain Drive, according to Coquitlam RCMP.

That’s the same area where a black bear recently swatted a jogger.

Read more: Section of Coquitlam Crunch closed after bear filmed swatting at jogger

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said in one case, a hiker’s off-leash dog approached the cat.

“The cougar swiped at the dog and then chased in in the direction of people before leaving the area,” it said in a statement.

Read more: Thousands sign petition to relocate Coquitlam Crunch bear seen swatting at jogger

Story continues below advertisement

The dog received stitches, but is otherwise fine.

“Please avoid using the trail during dawn and dusk hours, hike in groups and always keep dogs on leashes,” said the City of Coquitlam in a statement.

Anyone who sees the animal is asked to call the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

0:40 B.C couple has close encounter with Vancouver Island cougar B.C couple has close encounter with Vancouver Island cougar