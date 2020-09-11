Warning issued after cougar chases off-leash dog on Coquitlam Crunch trail

Metro Vancouver residents are being warned about a cougar that was spotted on the popular Coquitlam Crunch hiking trail.
The animal was sighted by multiple people around 11:30 a.m., crossing the trail near Panorama Road and Eagle Mountain Drive, according to Coquitlam RCMP.
That’s the same area where a black bear recently swatted a jogger.
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said in one case, a hiker’s off-leash dog approached the cat.
“The cougar swiped at the dog and then chased in in the direction of people before leaving the area,” it said in a statement.
The dog received stitches, but is otherwise fine.
“Please avoid using the trail during dawn and dusk hours, hike in groups and always keep dogs on leashes,” said the City of Coquitlam in a statement.
Anyone who sees the animal is asked to call the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.
