Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Warning issued after cougar chases off-leash dog on Coquitlam Crunch trail

By Simon Little Global News
The City of Coquitlam has posted warning signs around the Coquitlam Crunch after a cougar was sighted Friday morning.
The City of Coquitlam has posted warning signs around the Coquitlam Crunch after a cougar was sighted Friday morning. City of Coquitlam

Metro Vancouver residents are being warned about a cougar that was spotted on the popular Coquitlam Crunch hiking trail.

The animal was sighted by multiple people around 11:30 a.m., crossing the trail near Panorama Road and Eagle Mountain Drive, according to Coquitlam RCMP.

That’s the same area where a black bear recently swatted a jogger.

Read more: Section of Coquitlam Crunch closed after bear filmed swatting at jogger

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said in one case, a hiker’s off-leash dog approached the cat.

“The cougar swiped at the dog and then chased in in the direction of people before leaving the area,” it said in a statement.

Trending Stories

Read more: Thousands sign petition to relocate Coquitlam Crunch bear seen swatting at jogger

Story continues below advertisement

The dog received stitches, but is otherwise fine.

“Please avoid using the trail during dawn and dusk hours, hike in groups and always keep dogs on leashes,” said the City of Coquitlam in a statement.

Anyone who sees the animal is asked to call the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

B.C couple has close encounter with Vancouver Island cougar
B.C couple has close encounter with Vancouver Island cougar

 

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CougarCoquitlam RCMPConservation Officer Servicecoquitlam crunchCoquitlam cougarcoquitlam crunch cougar
Flyers
More weekly flyers