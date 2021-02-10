Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Public health reported 29 new COVID-19 cases in Hamilton on Wednesday and two virus-related deaths.

The city has now recorded 271 virus-related deaths after a person over 80 and an individual in their 60s succumbed to the affliction in the last few days.

There are now 24 outbreaks in the city after the surge at St. Matthew’s Children’s Centre on Barton Street was declared over on Tuesday. The facility only saw two coronavirus cases in an outbreak that lasted 14 days.

Ongoing outbreaks are at 18 institutions, two community settings, three workplaces and two daycares.

The city’s current outbreaks have accounted for 372 coronavirus cases and 31 deaths with 152 cases and 25 deaths finding connections with seniors’ homes.

Outbreaks at Macassa Lodge on Sherman Avenue and the Meadows long-term care home (LTCH) in Ancaster account for 104 cases and 20 deaths combined.

In addressing recent infection control inspections at the two homes, Hamilton’s medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson said staffing issues contributed to non-compliance with public health standards.

“You know, we’re really talking about adherence to these measures that is really near perfect. It’s hard to do that,” Richardson said.

“It’s hard in any circumstance to do that, to have everybody do it exactly right all the time is challenging.”

The city’s active cases were down for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday moving from 442 to 423, day over day.

Hamilton’s weekly rate of new cases also dropped slightly from 61 per 100,000 population to 58 as of Feb. 10.

Hamilton has 9,630 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The city has administered just over 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, about 14,000 at the HHS fixed clinic and close to 6,000 through the mobile clinic.

About 14,000 doses have been given to health-care workers, with about 5,000 tied to a staffer at an LTCH or retirement home. Just over 4,400 shots have been given to residents in homes and to 895 essential care givers.

Public health says vaccinations at the fixed Hamilton Health Sciences site will be restarted on Wednesday, distributing second doses to caregivers and high-risk health workers.

Mobile clinics also continue this week vaccinating residents in high-risk settings with a projected end date of February 21.

Halton reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

Halton region reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and a slight drop in active cases day over day from 393 to 388 as of Feb. 10.

The region reported no new outbreaks and holds at 29 in the region, with 12 in health facilities.

Halton has had 8,875 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and 177 deaths.

Niagara reports 26 new COVID-19 cases, Niagara Health hospitals outbreak-free

Niagara reported 26 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and a drop in active cases for the 17th straight day.

As of Feb. 10, the region’s active cases were at 535, a drop of 42 day over day.

The region has had 8,252 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. There have been 353 virus-related deaths.

Niagara Health is reporting that the last of the agency’s outbreaks, in two units at the Welland County General site, are over as of Tuesday.

In the first week of January Niagara Health was not only managing seven outbreaks in the agency’s hospitals in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines but two massive outbreaks in the Falls at Oakwood Park Lodge and Millennium Trail Manor.

Combined the outbreaks at the senior’s homes accounted for more than 300 COVID-19 cases and close to 40 deaths.

Niagara has 42 total outbreaks made up of surges at 20 health-related facilities, which includes seven in St. Catharines and four in Niagara Falls.

Public health administered 518 COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday. Almost 7,000 doses have been given out in the region as of Feb. 10.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports three new COVID-19 cases

For the second day in a row, the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported just three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The region’s active cases dropped slightly day over day, from 50 to 49 as of Feb. 10.

There have been 1,375 total COVID-19 cases since last March.

The HNHU is now dealing with six institutional outbreaks involving 15 total coronavirus cases among 12 staff and just a single case among residents.

The other outbreaks are at the Cedarwood Village LTHC in Simcoe, Delhi long-term care home, Edgewater Gardens LTCH in Dunnville, Haldimand War Memorial Hospital in Dunnville, the nursing home in Norfolk General, and Norview Lodge.

There were no new deaths in the counties as of Wednesday. The region has had 38 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Brant County reports one new COVID-19 case

The Brant County Health Unit reported just one new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The region’s active cases dropped slightly day over day by four cases to 23 on Feb. 10

Public health is managing three outbreaks in the community at the John Noble LTCH, the Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford and one construction site involving six workers.

Public health says more than 2,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region with 348 people having completed their vaccinations as of Feb. 10.

The county has had 1,383 coronavirus cases and 12 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began last March.