India to ‘do its best’ to get coronavirus vaccines to Canada, PM Modi tells Trudeau

Send this page to someone via email

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says his country “will do its best” to help Canada get COVID-19 vaccines but stopped short of making any specific guarantee that India would ship doses to Canada.

Canada is also not among 25 countries cleared by the Indian government to receive exported doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine this month, though federal officials indicated last week Canada’s shipments weren’t expected to start arriving until at least April.

The Serum Institute of India has a contract with AstraZeneca to make at least one billion vaccine doses, and Health Canada is currently reviewing the manufacturing processes at the facility as it works to greenlight the AstraZeneca vaccine for use on Canadians.

Was happy to receive a call from my friend @JustinTrudeau. Assured him that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines sought by Canada. We also agreed to continue collaborating on other important issues like Climate Change and the global economic recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Modi says on Twitter that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called him today and the pair discussed vaccines, climate change and the global economic recovery.

9:01 Coronavirus: Procurement minister continues to defend Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine roll-out despite supply chain hiccups Coronavirus: Procurement minister continues to defend Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine roll-out despite supply chain hiccups

Earlier today, Trudeau said Canada and India are working as partners against COVID-19 but didn’t mention any plans to speak to Modi.

Trudeau and Modi have a frequently tense relationship, including Trudeau’s troubled trip to India in 2018, and more recently India’s anger over Trudeau’s public support for farmers protesting new laws passed by the Indian government.

1:52 Trudeau receives warm welcome from India’s Modi despite Sikh extremist controversy Trudeau receives warm welcome from India’s Modi despite Sikh extremist controversy – Feb 23, 2018

Meanwhile, the Canadian government, which is overseeing the nationwide vaccine rollout effort, has been facing strong criticism as it struggles to ensure there are enough immunization doses to go around.

Story continues below advertisement

The two companies whose vaccines have been approved for use here recently complicated matters by saying they wouldn’t immediately be able to deliver their promised number of doses due to production delays in Europe.

The Liberal government has repeatedly said both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna still intend to fulfill their promised delivery schedules and that current delays are temporary.

With files from Global News