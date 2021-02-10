Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

COVID-19 transmission slowing in Whistler with 614 cases recorded in 2021

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 10, 2021 12:55 pm
B.C. health officials say COVID-19 transmission has slowed in Whistler from their last report.
B.C. health officials say COVID-19 transmission has slowed in Whistler from their last report. Jordan Armstrong / Global News

Transmission of COVID-19 is slowing in Whistler but the resort community is still recording 614 cases so far this year, compared to 271 in all of 2020.

As of Feb. 8, Vancouver Coastal Health has identified 43 new cases in Whistler with an additional 24 older cases with earlier symptom onset dates.

VCH said the majority of cases continue to be among young adults with transmission “occurring predominantly in household settings.”

All residents are asked to avoid social gatherings, stay home when sick, wash their hands regularly and maintain physical distance when in public.

COVID-19 cases surge in Whistler

Read more: More people in Whistler have contracted COVID-19 in January than in all of 2020

Story continues below advertisement

No deaths due to COVID-19 have been recorded in the community.

Trending Stories

In a bulletin last week, Vancouver Coastal Health said contact tracing had revealed that “very little transmission has been linked to outdoor recreation areas such as Whistler and Blackcomb mountains.”

In late January, Whistler/Pemberton RCMP said they had issued 15 violation tickets under the COVID Related Measures and Emergency Program Act.

Whistler records 547 COVID-19 cases in past month and takes measures to save ski season
