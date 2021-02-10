Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Quinte West woman rescued after becoming trapped under Clydesdale

By Shauna Cunningham Global News
Quinte West firefighters rescued a woman Wednesday morning who had been pinned under a horse.
Quinte West firefighters rescued a woman Wednesday morning who had been pinned under a horse. Quinte West Fire Chief John Whelan

Quinte West firefighters rescued a woman Wednesday morning who had been pinned under a horse.

Fire crews arrived at a farm along the Loyalist Parkway at about 9:30 a.m.

Fire Chief John Whalen told Global News it’s unclear how long the woman was trapped under the Clydesdale horse.

Read more: Young horse trapped in muskeg near Sundre, Alta. rescued in dramatic video

The woman suffered “an obvious broken leg,” Whalen said, and was taken to Trenton Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters used shovels to free her, and then straps were used to help the animal stand up.

Click to play video 'Kingston police horse “Murney” needs fundraising to continue service in 2022' Kingston police horse “Murney” needs fundraising to continue service in 2022
Kingston police horse “Murney” needs fundraising to continue service in 2022 – Jan 25, 2021

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Horseloyalist firefightershorse quinte westQuinte West clydesdalequinte west firefightersQuinte West horsetrapped under horseTrapped under horse quinte west
Flyers
More weekly flyers