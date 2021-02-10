Quinte West woman rescued after becoming trapped under Clydesdale

Send this page to someone via email

Quinte West firefighters rescued a woman Wednesday morning who had been pinned under a horse.

Fire crews arrived at a farm along the Loyalist Parkway at about 9:30 a.m.

Fire Chief John Whalen told Global News it’s unclear how long the woman was trapped under the Clydesdale horse.

The woman suffered “an obvious broken leg,” Whalen said, and was taken to Trenton Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Firefighters used shovels to free her, and then straps were used to help the animal stand up.

