Toronto police warn of taxi scam where suspects pose as driver and customer, cite COVID-19 concerns

Toronto police are warning the public about an ongoing taxi scam investigation in which it’s alleged the suspects use the fear of COVID-19 as a way to get a victim to provide their banking card.

Police said the scam involves the use of a fake taxi while a suspect poses as the driver and another poses as a customer.

Investigators alleged the fake customer approaches a victim asking them to use their debit card to pay for the taxi, claiming the driver won’t accept cash due to COVID-19.

Officers said the suspects use a modified point-of-sale terminal that records the data and PIN number of the victim when they input it.

Once the sale is completed, it was alleged the victim is given another bank card resembling their own and is given cash by the fake customer.

Police said the two suspects then use the victim’s actual card for fraudulent purchases and/or cash withdrawals.

Investigators said they believe other similar scams may be operating in the city as well.

Police asked anyone who may have information or who believes they may have been a victim of the scam to contact investigators at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.