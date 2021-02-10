The psychological health of Quebec university students is concerning according to survey

Send this page to someone via email

The mental health of Quebec university students has been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a poll commissioned by the Quebec Student Union.

The survey conducted last fall by the firm Léger revealed that the level of psychological distress of 51 per cent of students increased during the fall session.

In addition, 52 per cent of respondents mentioned having felt a need for psychological support since the start of the session.

The study surveyed 1,209 students from different 17 universities.

Of these people, 77 per cent indicated that they did not seek professional help even if they felt the need, mainly because of the high costs and lack of time.

The main stressors identified were, in order, the study workload (65 per cent), lack of social connection (61 per cent) and online courses (56 per cent).

According to the survey, 61 per cent of respondents said they lack company more often than before and 72 per cent reported feeling more isolated than before.

The reported suicidal tendencies and attempted suicide rates were seven per cent and three per cent, respectively.

The survey also reports that support from their university and faculty members has declined by 35 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively.

The president of the Quebec Student Union, Jade Marcil, believes that these results should encourage the government of Quebec to adopt an ambitious action plan for psychological health in universities which must be fully funded in the next budget.

She also calls on universities to be more transparent about the use of government investments.

Survey data was collected Nov. 12-19.