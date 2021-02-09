Extortionist obtains nude videos of 2 victims, demands cash: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service says it’s received recent reports of two people who have been extorted online, involving nude video and photos.

Both victims were approached online by someone requesting to be a Facebook friend, police say.

According to police, conversations began through private messages which led to video chat and sharing images.

Police say the conversation turned sexual and the victims were encouraged to expose themselves on camera.

Following the online sexual encounter, police say the victims were told they had been recorded and the content would be shared with their friends and family and posted to social media if the victims did not pay them compensation.

Both victims transferred cash to the stranger before reporting the situation to the police.

The two files are currently being investigated, according to police.

Police are offering tips to avoid being extorted online:

Pay attention to red flags – If someone you recently met online gives you excess attention and flattery, or quickly gets personal and sexual – this should concern you.

Trust your intuition – If something doesn’t feel right in an online conversation, it’s usually because you don’t have all the information. Someone could be deceiving you. If it feels wrong – it probably is.

– If something doesn’t feel right in an online conversation, it’s usually because you don’t have all the information. Someone could be deceiving you. If it feels wrong – it probably is. Be wary of sending nude images or recording/live streaming sexual activities online – It can be very risky to engage in this activity online. You can easily lose control of what happens to imagery or who sees it.

– It can be very risky to engage in this activity online. You can easily lose control of what happens to imagery or who sees it. Put a stop to suspicious communication – If someone is pressuring you online, stop replying. Block the profile. Tell someone you trust.

– If someone is pressuring you online, stop replying. Block the profile. Tell someone you trust. Do not send money to strangers – If you are asked to transfer money (in any amount) to someone you’ve never met, do not follow through with the request. Reach out for help and report the conversation to local police or at cybertip.ca.

1:03 What is child cyber exploitation? What is child cyber exploitation? – May 9, 2020

For further information on online extortion along with resources and support click here.

