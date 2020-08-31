3 charged after man beaten in Whitby home, held against his will and extorted: police

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say three suspects have been arrested and a fourth is wanted after a man was beaten and extorted in Whitby.

Police said a 48-year-old man drove to a basement apartment on Queen Street where he was allegedly tied up after being accosted by four people.

Officers said the man was “held against his will, assaulted and extorted for money” between Friday at around 5 p.m. and Saturday at around 11 a.m.

Investigators said the suspects demanded money for the man’s release, but the victim was able to free himself and run out of the home where he was found by a person who called police.

Police said three people have since been arrested in connection with the incident.

Thirty-year-old Heidi Rauth, 28-year-old Grant Vandewalker, and 35-year-old Jesse Cooper all face extortion- and forcible confinement-related charges in connection with the incident.

Officers didn’t provide information regarding the fourth suspect who is still being sought.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 at ext. 1832 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

