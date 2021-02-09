Guelph reports only 1 new cases of COVID-19, 2 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported only one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday but also two more deaths related to the disease.

The city’s case count has increased to 2,462 while its death toll has climbed to 29, with 15 fatalities being reported this year alone.

Active cases fell by 29 from the previous day to 120 including seven people being treated in the hospital for the novel coronavirus.

Another 28 people have recovered from COVID-19, bringing resolved cases to 2,313.

In February, Guelph’s public health unit has reported 105 new cases and seven deaths while 251 people have recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

Wellington County

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Wellington County did not report any new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday but reported one more death linked to the disease.

The county’s case count remained at 920 while its death toll climbed to 26 with 20 fatal cases being reported this year alone.

Active cases fell by five from the previous day to 26 including one person with the coronavirus being treated in the hospital.

Another three people have recovered from the disease as resolved cases reached 868 during the pandemic.

0:34 Coronavirus: Trudeau says negative COVID-19 test will be required at land border crossings Coronavirus: Trudeau says negative COVID-19 test will be required at land border crossings

COVID-19 outbreaks

The death toll connected to a COVID-19 outbreak at Caressant Care’s long-term care home in Wellington North has grown to 15.

Story continues below advertisement

Since Dec. 26, 116 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Three more deaths have been confirmed at the Village of Riverside Glen after an outbreak was declared on Dec. 17. There have now been 152 cases and eight deaths connected to the outbreak.

There are nine outbreaks among Guelph and Wellington County long-term care and retirement homes.

COVID-19 Vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 7,664 vaccines since its rollout began on Jan. 6.

The number of second dose vaccinations increased by 539 from the previous day as 1,026 people in the region have now been fully vaccinated.

The health unit says it is prioritizing vaccines for long-term care and retirement home residents and staff who are awaiting a booster.

Advertisement