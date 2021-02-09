Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged with arson, theft after fire at Hwy. 7 gas station, convenience store

By Greg Davis Global News
Click to play video 'Fire at Hwy. 7 gas station convenience store east of Peterborough' Fire at Hwy. 7 gas station convenience store east of Peterborough
A fire broke out at a gas station convenience store on Hwy. 7 just east of Peterborough on Monday night. OPP say a man has been charged with arson and theft.

A Peterborough man faces arson and theft charges following an incident at a gas station just east of the city on Monday night.

Around 9 p.m., Peterborough County OPP were called for a reported disturbance at a convenience store and gas station on Highway 7.

Police say around 8:45 p.m., a man had entered the store to purchase some items but refused to pay the required amount.

Read more: Peterborough man charged with arson at business in south end of city

He allegedly became irate and the employee fled the store and called 911.

During that time, the suspect allegedly attempted to destroy a computer monitor and cash register.

Trending Stories

OPP allege the man the exited the store and poured washer fluid and hand sanitizer over two gas pumps before setting them on fire. A fire was also set inside the store.

Story continues below advertisement

“Officers were able to arrest the suspect and extinguish the gas pump fires before any injuries occurred,” OPP stated.

Otonabee South Monaghan firefighters gained access to the store to extinguish the blaze inside.

Several stores located within the building were forced to close.

Murray O’Dette, 31, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with:

  • Arson — disregard for human life
  • Arson — damage to property
  • Mischief — destroys or damages property
  • Two counts of  assault
  • Mischief under $5,000
  • Theft under $5,000

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in Peterborough court for a bail hearing later Tuesday morning.

A damage estimate has yet to be determined.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RobberyArsonPeterborough County OPPHighway 7Gas StationHwy 7ultramarGas station firePeterborough gas station fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers