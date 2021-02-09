Peterborough man charged with arson, theft after fire at Hwy. 7 gas station, convenience store

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man faces arson and theft charges following an incident at a gas station just east of the city on Monday night.

Around 9 p.m., Peterborough County OPP were called for a reported disturbance at a convenience store and gas station on Highway 7.

Police say around 8:45 p.m., a man had entered the store to purchase some items but refused to pay the required amount.

He allegedly became irate and the employee fled the store and called 911.

During that time, the suspect allegedly attempted to destroy a computer monitor and cash register.

OPP allege the man the exited the store and poured washer fluid and hand sanitizer over two gas pumps before setting them on fire. A fire was also set inside the store.

“Officers were able to arrest the suspect and extinguish the gas pump fires before any injuries occurred,” OPP stated.

Otonabee South Monaghan firefighters gained access to the store to extinguish the blaze inside.

Several stores located within the building were forced to close.

Murray O’Dette, 31, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with:

Arson — disregard for human life

Arson — damage to property

Mischief — destroys or damages property

Two counts of assault

Mischief under $5,000

Theft under $5,000

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in Peterborough court for a bail hearing later Tuesday morning.

A damage estimate has yet to be determined.