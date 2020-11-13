Peterborough man charged with arson at business in south end of city

A Peterborough man is facing arson charges following an incident in the city’s south end early Friday.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to reports of a suspicious person allegedly entering trailers of a business on Braidwood Avenue.
Officers located a suspect and found a dumpster on fire on the property.
Peterborough Fire Services were notified and put out the fire.
Donald Thibault, 30, of Lansdowne Street, was arrested and charged with arson — damage to property.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 10.
