Crime

Peterborough man charged with arson at business in south end of city

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 13, 2020 9:38 am
Peterborough Police
A Peterborough man has been charged with arson following an incident at a business early Friday. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing arson charges following an incident in the city’s south end early Friday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to reports of a suspicious person allegedly entering trailers of a business on Braidwood Avenue.

Officers located a suspect and found a dumpster on fire on the property.

Peterborough Fire Services were notified and put out the fire.

Donald Thibault, 30, of Lansdowne Street, was arrested and charged with arson — damage to property.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 10.

Click to play video 'Attempted murder, arson charges laid following Peterborough apartment fire' Attempted murder, arson charges laid following Peterborough apartment fire
Attempted murder, arson charges laid following Peterborough apartment fire – Sep 20, 2020
