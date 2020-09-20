Peterborough woman charged with attempted murder, arson following apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman faces attempted murder and arson charges following an apartment fire Sunday morning.

All occupants in a TVM Mansions complex — consisting of three addresses(384 and 386 Park Street North and 369 Hunter Street West) managed to safely escape with the help of Peterborough firefighters after a fire broke out around 3:20 a.m.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, several residents were observed gathering on the sidewalk when officers arrived on the scene.

Officers saw one woman allegedly with burn marks on her clothing.

Police say their investigation determined the woman was responsible for lighting the fire. She left the scene but police located her nearby in the area of Hunter and Downie streets.

Around 3:30 a.m. she was arrested for arson — disregard for human life.

Police say further investigation determined the woman had intentionally attempted to set a fire in an apartment where a male victim was sleeping in a bedroom.

As a result, an additional charge of attempt murder was laid.

UPDATE: Investigators with the Ontario Fire Marshall’s office are on scene at the fire on Hunter Street #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/9Y5FBZblTO — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) September 20, 2020

Kristina Saunders, 35, of Hunter Street West has been charged with attempt murder and arson — disregard for human life. She was held in custody pending an appearance in court in Peterborough, police stated late Sunday afternoon.

Police will be working with the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office over the next few days to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Police are not aware of any injuries. Peterborough Fire Services also reported no injuries to any of the building’s occupants.

A damage estimate has yet to be determined.

Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to call Peterborough Police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.