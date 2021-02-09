Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Cenovus Energy reports $153M Q4 loss compared with $113M profit a year ago

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2021 8:49 am
Click to play video 'Cenovus set to cut up to 25% of its workforce' Cenovus set to cut up to 25% of its workforce
Alberta's economy is about to take another blow as Cenovus prepares to slash its workforce. As Tom Vernon explains, it's a result of the company's merger with Husky late last year. – Jan 26, 2021

Cenovus Energy Inc. reported a loss in the final quarter of 2020 compared with a profit a year earlier.

The company says it lost $153 million or 12 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of $113 million or nine cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Read more: Cenovus Energy unveils capital spending plan, confirms up to 2,150 layoffs still targeted

Cenovus says its operating loss for the quarter totalled $551 million or 45 cents per share for the quarter compared with an operating loss of $164 million or 13 cents per share a year earlier.

Trending Stories

Total production in the quarter averaged 467,202 barrels of oil equivalent per day, compared with 467,448 boepd a year earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Cenovus says its takeover of Husky now has all key regulatory approvals in place

Cenovus completed its takeover of Husky Energy on Jan. 1.

Last month, the company unveiled a capital spending budget of between $2.3 billion and $2.7 billion for 2021, including $2.1 billion in sustaining capital.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CenovusCenovus EnergyCenovus Energy Inc.Q4Fourth Quarterbarrels of oilQ4 resultsboepdFourth Quarter ResultsCenovus Energy fourth quarter resultsCenovus Energy Inc. Q4Cenovus Energy Q4 results
Flyers
More weekly flyers