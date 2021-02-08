‘Happy to be going back’: Durham Region students return to the classroom

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of students in Durham Region returned to the classroom Monday as part of the 13 public health units given the green light by the province to reopen.

Relief was the feeling among many parents in the region.

“I feel really good about it,” said April Huard, whose child attends a high school in Oshawa.

“My kids are really happy to be going back.”

For Amanda Saunders, learning from home was beginning to take a toll on her son.

“I’m quite happy, especially for their mental health,” Saunders said.

“My son does suffer from mental health issues, so during that time, it was very isolating.”

While many say they feel confident sending their kids back, safety continues to be top of mind.

“Obviously, there’s a worry,” said one parent, whose concerns are being echoed by elementary school teachers.

“We agree in-person learning is always the best way,” said Durham Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario president Mary Fowler Thursday.

“But at the end of the day, there hasn’t been enough lead time for boards to prepare for these additional protocols.”

According to Education Minister Stephen Lecce, these protocols include asymptomatic testing and more stringent screening for high school students.

The Durham District School Board says asymptomatic testing is currently only being conducted at schools with positive COVID-19 cases. The board says they are waiting on further direction from Durham Health on expanding testing.

“In relation to our schools being safe environments, (they absolutely are),” said Jim Markovski with academic services at the DDSB.

“All the recommended safety protocols are being implemented.”

Despite this, the risks of in-person learning have left some students with a sense of ambivalence when it comes to going back.

“(I’m) happy I get to see all of my friends, but I still want to stay home,” said Pickering student Avah Donnan.

Students in major hotspots such as Toronto, York and Peel won’t be returning to the classroom until Feb. 16.

