Health officials update Manitobans on coronavirus

Manitoba’s top doctor will give an update on the province’s efforts against COVID-19 Monday.

Dr. Brent Roussin has scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Over the weekend Manitoba reported eight additional deaths connected to novel coronavirus, as well as 162 new cases of the virus.

Since March last year, 846 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died and the province has recorded 30,237 infections.

On Saturday Canadian soldiers were deployed to Pauingassi First Nation to help deal with an outbreak.

On Saturday Canadian soldiers were deployed to Pauingassi First Nation to help deal with an outbreak.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the troops will remain in the community, roughly 282 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, until Wednesday.

He said the First Nation asked for help and the soldiers will provide logistical support, transport goods and medical supplies, and do wellness checks.

Expanded rapid testing

The province announced plans Monday to open up rapid COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic staff at more personal care homes across the province.

The move follows a month-long pilot project at three PCHs that saw 1,422 tests completed, resulting in three positive tests.

“The fast identification of a positive test result enables the quickest possible action for the facility and the province,” said Manitoba Health and Seniors Care Minister Heather Stefanson, in a release.

“Using our available complement of rapid tests to further expand access to this testing will increase the safety of residents and staff in personal care homes.”

The province says the Abbot Panbio COVID-19 rapid antigen test — which brings results in roughly 20 minutes — will be made available to staff at nearly 40 PCHs in the coming weeks.

The province says the Abbot Panbio COVID-19 rapid antigen test — which brings results in roughly 20 minutes — will be made available to staff at nearly 40 PCHs in the coming weeks.

The testing will be voluntary, the province says, and staff with symptoms of COVID-19 or known exposure to the virus continue to be required to stay home.

Read more: Province to implement all recommendations in Maples care home review

Meanwhile, starting Monday, all Manitoba child-care providers working in licensed child-care centres, nursery schools and family/group child-care homes, including eligible early child development specialists or autism applied behaviour analysts/consultants, can now access Fast Pass rapid testing at 1066 Nairn Ave. in Winnipeg.

–With files from The Canadian Press

