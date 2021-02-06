4 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday, including Winnipeg man in his 40s

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials are reporting four additional deaths in people with COVID-19 Saturday.

The deaths are:

A man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region

A woman in her 50s from the Northern health region

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Concordia Place Personal Care Home

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 6.1 per cent provincially and 3.8 per cent in Winnipeg.

As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, 82 new cases of the virus have been identified, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 30,158. The new cases are from the following regions:

Story continues below advertisement

six cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

26 cases in the Northern health region

eight cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

six cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

36 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The data also shows there are 3,309 active cases and 26,007 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 101 people in hospital with active COVID-19 as well as 158 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 259 hospitalizations.

There are 23 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as 17 people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care for a total of 40 ICU patients.

The total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 in the province to date is 842.

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,529 tests were completed Friday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 488,064.

1:42 Reaction to more potential loosened restrictions Reaction to more potential loosened restrictions

Public health officials advise a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in the dialysis unit at St. Anthony’s General Hospital in The Pas. The site has been moved to Critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

Story continues below advertisement

An outbreak has been declared over at Bethania Mennonite Personal Care Home in Winnipeg.

All Manitoba child-care providers working in licensed child-care centres, nursery schools and family/group child-care homes, including eligible early child development specialists or autism applied behaviour analysts/consultants, will soon be able to access Fast Pass rapid testing at 1066 Nairn Ave. in Winnipeg.

Appointments for the pilot site will open to eligible child-care providers effective Monday.