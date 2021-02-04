Province to discuss review of controversial Maples care home Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials will speak to the media Thursday afternoon about an external review of the Maples Long Term Care Home.

Health and Seniors Care Minister Heather Stefanson and WRHA chief health operations officer Gina Trinidad, along with external reviewer Dr. Lynn Stevenson, will speak from the Manitoba Legislature at 1:30 p.m.

The embattled care home has been in the news throughout the COVID-19 pandemic after dozens of deaths — including seven residents in a two-day period in November — and concerns about whether residents were receiving adequate care.

In early December, Winnipeg police said they had looked into the crisis and that no further investigation would take place on their end.

The Revera-owned private facility on Mandalay Drive is also facing potential court battles, as families of residents who died of COVID-19 have threatened legal action.

Stevenson, a former associate deputy minister in British Columbia’s Ministry of Health, was appointed by the province in November to review the situation.

1:03 Coronavirus: Manitoba health minister appoints expert to provide report on Maples long-term care home Coronavirus: Manitoba health minister appoints expert to provide report on Maples long-term care home – Nov 13, 2020

