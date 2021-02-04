Menu

Health

Province to discuss review of controversial Maples care home Thursday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Manitoba health officials speak to the media about an external review of the Maples Long Term Care Home.

Manitoba health officials will speak to the media Thursday afternoon about an external review of the Maples Long Term Care Home.

Health and Seniors Care Minister Heather Stefanson and WRHA chief health operations officer Gina Trinidad, along with external reviewer Dr. Lynn Stevenson, will speak from the Manitoba Legislature at 1:30 p.m.

The embattled care home has been in the news throughout the COVID-19 pandemic after dozens of deaths — including seven residents in a two-day period in November — and concerns about whether residents were receiving adequate care.

Read more: No investigation needed into coronavirus deaths at Maples LTC, Winnipeg police say

In early December, Winnipeg police said they had looked into the crisis and that no further investigation would take place on their end.

The Revera-owned private facility on Mandalay Drive is also facing potential court battles, as families of residents who died of COVID-19 have threatened legal action.

Stevenson, a former associate deputy minister in British Columbia’s Ministry of Health, was appointed by the province in November to review the situation.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Manitoba health minister appoints expert to provide report on Maples long-term care home' Coronavirus: Manitoba health minister appoints expert to provide report on Maples long-term care home
Coronavirus: Manitoba health minister appoints expert to provide report on Maples long-term care home – Nov 13, 2020
