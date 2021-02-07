4 more COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba reported Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials advise four additional deaths in people with COVID-19 have been reported Sunday.

The deaths include:

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Poseidon Care Centre

A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region

A man in his 100s from the Winnipeg health region

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 6.1 per cent provincially and 3.8 per cent in Winnipeg.

As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 80 new cases of the virus have been identified, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 30,237.

Story continues below advertisement

4 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

28 cases in the Northern health region

9 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

8 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

31 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The data also shows there are 3,256 known active cases and 26,135 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 105 people in hospital with active COVID-19 as well as 158 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 263 hospitalizations.

There are 21 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as 17 people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care for a total of 38 ICU patients.

1:42 Reaction to more potential loosened restrictions Reaction to more potential loosened restrictions

The total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 846.

Story continues below advertisement

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,434 tests were completed Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 489,506.

Case investigations continue and if a public health risk is identified, the public will be notified.

An outbreak has been declared over at Le Chalet de La Broquerie assisted living facility in La Broquerie and Deer Lodge Centre, Lodge 2 West in Winnipeg.

All Manitoba child-care providers working in licensed child-care centres, nursery schools and family/group child-care homes, including eligible early child development specialists or autism applied behaviour analysts/consultants, will soon be able to access Fast Pass rapid testing at 1066 Nairn Ave. in Winnipeg.

Appointments for the pilot site will open to eligible child-care providers effective Monday.

Advertisement