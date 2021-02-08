3 sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Hamilton’s Centennial Parkway

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were sent to hospital with minor to moderate injuries after a three-vehicle collision on Centennial Parkway South Monday morning.

Hamilton paramedics say they were called out to the crash just after 6 a.m. on the parkway between King Street West and Queenston Road.

A 33-year-old man inside a car that flipped onto its roof suffered minor injuries as did a 54-year-old woman from another car.

A 29-year-old man was transported to a trauma centre with some “bumps and bruises,” according to paramedics.

Police have reopened the roadway after a brief investigation and cleanup.

2021-02-08 09:33:32 COLLISION : #StoneyCreek OPEN – Centennial between King St W and Queenston Rd #HamOnt — HPS_Traffic (@hps_traffic) February 8, 2021

