Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

3 sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Hamilton’s Centennial Parkway

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 8, 2021 11:59 am
Hamilton paramedics say they were called out to the crash just after 6 a.m. on the parkway between King Street West and Queenston Road.
Hamilton paramedics say they were called out to the crash just after 6 a.m. on the parkway between King Street West and Queenston Road. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

Three people were sent to hospital with minor to moderate injuries after a three-vehicle collision on Centennial Parkway South Monday morning.

Hamilton paramedics say they were called out to the crash just after 6 a.m. on the parkway between King Street West and Queenston Road.

Read more: Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Highway 403 near Brantford, police say

A 33-year-old man inside a car that flipped onto its roof suffered minor injuries as did a 54-year-old woman from another car.

A 29-year-old man was transported to a trauma centre with some “bumps and bruises,” according to paramedics.

Trending Stories

Police have reopened the roadway after a brief investigation and cleanup.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton PoliceHamilton newsHamilton ParamedicsMotor Vehicle CollisionKing Street WestQueenston Roadcentenial parkway southcrash on centennial parkwaydave thomson
Flyers
More weekly flyers