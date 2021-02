Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the eastbound lane of Highway 403 west of Brantford has been sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Investigators say officers discovered the injured person around 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

The highway is expected to be closed for most of the morning between Rest Acres Road and Oak Park Road, OPP say.

#brantopp are on scene of a collision on Highway #403 and have closed the road between Rest Acres Road and Oak Park Road east bound please avoid the area.^kj pic.twitter.com/9yHpkwgdcK — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 8, 2021

