Crime

St. Catharines man facing charges after record $3.6M drug bust in Niagara Falls

By Don Mitchell Global News
Niagara Regional Police seized a mass quantity of fentanyl and equipment to make more in a $3.6 milion drug bust on Thursday Feb. 4, 2021.
Niagara Regional Police seized a mass quantity of fentanyl and equipment to make more in a $3.6 milion drug bust on Thursday Feb. 4, 2021. @NRPS

A St. Catharines man is facing multiple charges after a major drug bust in Niagara Region stopped about $3.6 million in fentanyl from hitting the street.

Raids on homes in St Catharines, Lincoln, and Niagara Falls followed the arrest of a suspect in the town of Lincoln for speeding, according to detectives.

The traffic stop was made by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) on the QEW on Feb. 4.

After a search of the driver’s vehicle, about 1,000 fentanyl tablets, 25 grams of cocaine and $1,400 was found in the car.

A subsequent search of a residence on Scholfield Road and Olden Avenue in Niagara Falls revealed a massive fentanyl pill production operation with an industrial-sized pill press in the home’s double garage.

The OPP uncovered over 1,800 kilograms of powder, 100 kilograms of cutting agents, 20,000 fentanyl pills, 160 grams of cocaine and $150,000 in equipment.

The pills were packaged in bottles intended to look like legitimate prescription medications.

The lab has since been dismantled.

The 56-year-old suspect is facing three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds, and production of a controlled substance.

