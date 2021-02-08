Menu

School divisions in and around Regina cancel bus services due to weather

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted February 8, 2021 9:40 am
School divisions in and around Regina announced bus cancellations due to extreme cold with temperatures hitting around -50C with the wind chill on Monday.
School divisions in and around Regina announced bus cancellations due to extreme cold with temperatures hitting around -50C with the wind chill on Monday. File / Global News

School divisions in and around Regina have cancelled student transportation due to extreme weather conditions.

Read more: Most Regina schools remain open, Prairie Valley School Division classes cancelled

The Regina Catholic School Division, Regina Public Schools and the Prairie Valley School Division made the announcement Monday morning as the city woke up to extreme wind chill values between -40 and -50, according to Environment Canada.

Read more: Blizzard leaves icy mess across Saskatchewan highways, power outages in communities

PVSD cancelled its morning bus services, but is expected to offer its end-of-day services. A notifcation will be made to parents at 1 p.m.

All schools remain open and administration is asking parents to call in any student absences.

