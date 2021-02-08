School divisions in and around Regina cancel bus services due to weather

Send this page to someone via email

School divisions in and around Regina have cancelled student transportation due to extreme weather conditions.

The Regina Catholic School Division, Regina Public Schools and the Prairie Valley School Division made the announcement Monday morning as the city woke up to extreme wind chill values between -40 and -50, according to Environment Canada.

PVSD cancelled its morning bus services, but is expected to offer its end-of-day services. A notifcation will be made to parents at 1 p.m.

All schools remain open and administration is asking parents to call in any student absences.

