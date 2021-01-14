Blizzard leaves icy mess across Saskatchewan, highways closed

Send this page to someone via email

A blizzard moving through Saskatchewan has left highways an icy mess.

The Highway Hotline reports all highways in the Regina area are closed Thursday morning.

Highway 1 is closed from the Manitoba boundary to just east of Moose Jaw.

In Saskatoon, travel is not recommended on all highways in the area.

Travel is also not recommended on all highways in the Prince Albert, Rosetown, Humboldt and Swift Current regions.

The latest highway conditions can be found at the Highway Hotline.

Southern Saskatchewan was hit hard by an Alberta clipper overnight Wednesday.

Winds topped out at just over 100 km/h in Saskatoon and multiple power outages were reported.

SaskPower said it is working on restoring power to communities around the province, but said it is asking for patience as crews continue to deal with blustery conditions.

A blizzard warning remains in place for eastern Saskatchewan as the system moves into Manitoba.

Environment Canada said strong northwesterly winds in excess of 90 km/h are expected which, together with falling snow, will create blizzard conditions with zero visibilities in blowing snow.