Most Regina schools remain open, Prairie Valley School Division classes cancelled

Prairie Valley School Division announced it has cancelled all of its classes Thursday following a night of heavy winds and snowfall.
Regina Catholic School Division’s St. Gregory School has been closed for the morning, but may resume classes in the afternoon with more information to come.
Its transportation services are operating as usual.
Regina Public Schools confirmed that student transportation services are running, but delays are expected.
Winston Knoll Collegiate does not have power and all students have been dismissed. They will continue at home with remote learning in the afternoon.
All other schools are open.
A number of its schools, along with the division office, have no power as of 9 a.m.
École Monseigneur de Laval in Regina remains open, but its school transportation services are cancelled.
