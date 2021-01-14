Menu

Most Regina schools remain open, Prairie Valley School Division classes cancelled

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Most Regina schools remain open while all Prairie Valley School Division schools are cancelled. Student transportation services are mostly operating, but delays are expected.
Prairie Valley School Division announced it has cancelled all of its classes Thursday following a night of heavy winds and snowfall.

Read more: Blizzard leaves icy mess across Saskatchewan, highways closed

Regina Catholic School Division’s St. Gregory School has been closed for the morning, but may resume classes in the afternoon with more information to come.

Its transportation services are operating as usual.

Regina Public Schools confirmed that student transportation services are running, but delays are expected.

Winston Knoll Collegiate does not have power and all students have been dismissed.  They will continue at home with remote learning in the afternoon.

All other schools are open.

Read more: Wind gusts reached 137 km/h in province on Wednesday thanks to Alberta Clipper low-pressure system

A number of its schools, along with the division office, have no power as of 9 a.m.

École Monseigneur de Laval in Regina remains open, but its school transportation services are cancelled.

Click to play video 'Blizzard leaves icy mess across southern Saskatchewan' Blizzard leaves icy mess across southern Saskatchewan
Blizzard leaves icy mess across southern Saskatchewan

More to come.

