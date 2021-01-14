Most Regina schools remain open, Prairie Valley School Division classes cancelled

Send this page to someone via email

Prairie Valley School Division announced it has cancelled all of its classes Thursday following a night of heavy winds and snowfall.

Story continues below advertisement

Regina Catholic School Division’s St. Gregory School has been closed for the morning, but may resume classes in the afternoon with more information to come.

Its transportation services are operating as usual.

No power at St Gregory School means classes are cancelled this morning. Stay tuned for a decision on the afternoon before noon. @StGregorySchool — YQR Catholic Schools (@RCSD_No81) January 14, 2021

Regina Public Schools confirmed that student transportation services are running, but delays are expected.

Winston Knoll Collegiate does not have power and all students have been dismissed. They will continue at home with remote learning in the afternoon.

All other schools are open.

Story continues below advertisement

A number of its schools, along with the division office, have no power as of 9 a.m.

A small number of Regina Public schools, including the division office, have no power. All schools are open. More details will be available by 11 am. Please stay safe. pic.twitter.com/FlfGqk9hn2 — Regina Public Schools (@RegPublicSchool) January 14, 2021

École Monseigneur de Laval in Regina remains open, but its school transportation services are cancelled.

1:16 Blizzard leaves icy mess across southern Saskatchewan Blizzard leaves icy mess across southern Saskatchewan

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement