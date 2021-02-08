Ottawa man faces arson charges after fire set at Canada Revenue Agency HQ

Send this page to someone via email

A 33-year-old man is in custody after police allege he started a fire over the weekend at the Connaught Building in downtown Ottawa, home to the Canada Revenue Agency.

Police said a man started a small fire in the building, just south of the U.S. Embassy on the western edge of the ByWard Market, shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A sprinkler system quickly extinguished the flames.

A window was also seen broken open on the MacKenzie Avenue side of the building on Sunday.

A senior source in the office of the Minister of National Revenue told Global News the man did not enter the building to start the fire.

Daniel Groulx, of Ottawa, has been charged with arson causing property damage, possession of incendiary material, and mischief to property.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

A spokesperson with the Ottawa Police Service said no other police jurisdictions are involved in the investigation.

Global News has reached out to the CRA for more information on any damages to the building.

— With files from Global News’s Mike Le Couteur

