Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Fire

Ottawa man faces arson charges after fire set at Canada Revenue Agency HQ

By Craig Lord Global News
A window was seen shattered at the Connaught Building on MacKenzie Avenue on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Police said a man was arrested and is facing charges for arson-related offences.
A window was seen shattered at the Connaught Building on MacKenzie Avenue on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Police said a man was arrested and is facing charges for arson-related offences. Global News

A 33-year-old man is in custody after police allege he started a fire over the weekend at the Connaught Building in downtown Ottawa, home to the Canada Revenue Agency.

Police said a man started a small fire in the building, just south of the U.S. Embassy on the western edge of the ByWard Market, shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A sprinkler system quickly extinguished the flames.

Read more: Corey Hurren, alleged Rideau Hall intruder, pleads guilty to 8 charges

A window was also seen broken open on the MacKenzie Avenue side of the building on Sunday.

A senior source in the office of the Minister of National Revenue told Global News the man did not enter the building to start the fire.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Daniel Groulx, of Ottawa, has been charged with arson causing property damage, possession of incendiary material, and mischief to property.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

A spokesperson with the Ottawa Police Service said no other police jurisdictions are involved in the investigation.

Global News has reached out to the CRA for more information on any damages to the building.

— With files from Global News’s Mike Le Couteur

Click to play video 'Witnesses say they heard loud explosion before New West strip mall fire' Witnesses say they heard loud explosion before New West strip mall fire
Witnesses say they heard loud explosion before New West strip mall fire – Jan 29, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Federal GovernmentOttawa PoliceCanada Revenue AgencyGovernment of CanadaOttawa fireOttawa arsonConnaught arsonConnaught Building
Flyers
More weekly flyers