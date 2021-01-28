Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police release video of man in connection to Kitchener arson case

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 28, 2021 4:00 pm
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with this person in connection to a pair of fires in Downtown Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with this person in connection to a pair of fires in Downtown Kitchener. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have released a video of a man they are looking to speak with in connection to a pair of vehicles fires in downtown Kitchener earlier this month.

On Jan. 16 at around 3:30 a.m., emergency services were called to King Street West and Victoria Street South for a fire call.

Read more: Police charge Kitchener man with ‘hate-motivated’ harassment of neighbour

Upon arrival, two vehicles were found on fire which were quickly extinguished by the Kitchener Fire Department.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe the fires were deliberately set with the damage costs estimated to around $60,000.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police make 4th arrest in 2020 shooting on Westwood Drive in Kitchener

Police say they released the video in an attempt to identify a man who was seen in the area of the fires at the time they were set.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceKitchener newsKitchener CrimeWaterloo newsdowntown KitchenerKing Street KitchenerVictoria Street KitchenerDTKCharles street KitchenerWaterloo FiresKitchener arsonKitchener fires
Flyers
More weekly flyers