Police release video of man in connection to Kitchener arson case

Waterloo Regional Police have released a video of a man they are looking to speak with in connection to a pair of vehicles fires in downtown Kitchener earlier this month.
On Jan. 16 at around 3:30 a.m., emergency services were called to King Street West and Victoria Street South for a fire call.
Upon arrival, two vehicles were found on fire which were quickly extinguished by the Kitchener Fire Department.
Police believe the fires were deliberately set with the damage costs estimated to around $60,000.
Police say they released the video in an attempt to identify a man who was seen in the area of the fires at the time they were set.
They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
