Common-law spouse added as defendant in lawsuit against Nova Scotia gunman’s estate

The former common-law spouse of the man who killed 22 Nova Scotians last April has been added as a defendant in the lawsuit against his estate.

Lisa Banfield was added to the proposed class-action lawsuit along with two more new defendants, James Banfield and Brian Brewster. The case was launched by the families of those murdered during Gabriel Wortman’s 13-hour rampage between April 18 and 19 last year.

All three have been criminally charged with unlawfully providing the gunman with ammunition, though the charges have not been proven in court, and police say the trio had no knowledge of the gunman’s plans.

Their names appear in amended court documents on Feb. 5, 2021.

The lawsuit was launched in May by Nick Beaton, the widower of Kristin Beaton who, along with their unborn child, was one of the gunman’s victims.

The action alleges that Wortman’s estate is liable to the families of the victims and those who were injured in the shootings, along with injuries and damage caused by multiple house fires police say the gunman started along the way.

Banfield, 52, was the victim of serial domestic abuse, according to multiple witness statements provided to police.

She also told investigators that on the night the killing began in the small community of Portapique, N.S., the gunman assault her and bound her hands, but that she managed to escape and hide in the woods before emerging the next morning.

Banfield renounced her role as an executor in the gunman’s will last May. It named her as his sole heir to assets, including real estate worth $712,000 and $500,000 in personal belongings, the court documents show.

The gunman’s estate, which includes cash, three corporations — including his denturist clinic — and six properties he owned in Portapique and Halifax, has an estimated value of $2.1 million.

A second class-action lawsuit has been launched by the victims’ families against the RCMP, the Nova Scotia and federal governments. It alleges that each failed in their various, respective duties to prevent the atrocity, stop it in its course, protect the public, and handle the aftermath in a way that did not cause further hardship or harm to families.

The joint federal-provincial public inquiry has also started its work, announcing last month its selection of experts who will lead its community liaison, mental health, investigations, commission counsel, and policy and research teams. Those directors will work closely with the new executive director and chief administrative officer, along with the commissioners themselves.

Planning for community meetings related to the inquiry has now begun, according to the inquiry’s spokesperson.

— With files from The Canadian Press