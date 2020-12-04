N.S. mass killer’s common-law spouse and 2 men charged with providing ammunition

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say three people have been charged in connection with the Nova Scotia massacre — one of them the killer’s common-law spouse.

Police say 52-year-old Lisa Diana Banfield, 64-year-old James Blair Banfield and 60-year-old Brian Brewster are facing charges of providing ammunition to the gunman.

On April 18 and 19, gunman Gabriel Wortman went on a 13-hour murderous rampage in rural Nova Scotia, killing 22 people and burning several homes to the ground.

Wortman was killed by police on April 19 at a gas station in Enfield.

“Though the gunman is ultimately responsible for his actions, and can never stand trial, we have a duty to investigate by the same standards that we would if he was alive,” said a Friday RCMP release.

His personal relationships were part of the investigation, and police said the evidence that others contributed to the tragic incident by providing ammunition the killer used cannot be dismissed.

Charges relate to offences that occurred “between the 17th day of March and 18th day of April 2020, unlawfully, transferred ammunition, specifically, .223 caliber Remington cartridges and .40 caliber Smith and Wesson cartridges.”

According to the RCMP, the investigation concluded that Wortman’s ex-girlfriend Banfield and the two men “had no prior knowledge of the gunman’s actions on April 18 and 19.”

The RCMP says it is co-operating in the joint public inquiry into the shooting and will not comment further on incidents relating to the shooting.

The first court appearance for the individuals charged will be Jan. 27, 2021.

