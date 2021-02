Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found Sunday night in a Halifax apartment building.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a weapons complaint in the 600 Block of Washmill Lake Drive around 8:50 p.m.

Upon arrival officers located a deceased male in a hallway of the building.

Police remain on scene and are asking the public to avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing.