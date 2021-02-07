Police investigate shooting in the area of Albert, Acadian streets in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police said they responded to a report of possible gun shots in the area of Albert Street and Acadian Street in Halifax on Saturday.
At approximately 11:50 p.m., police said they arrived on scene and confirmed a shooting had taken place.
According to authorities, no injuries were reported.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. They say the suspect was driving a white sedan-type vehicle..
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.
