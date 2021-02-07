Police investigate shooting in the area of Albert, Acadian streets in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police said they responded to a report of possible gun shots in the area of Albert Street and Acadian Street in Halifax on Saturday.

At approximately 11:50 p.m., police said they arrived on scene and confirmed a shooting had taken place.

READ MORE: Police charge 18-year-old with impaired driving in Dartmouth head-on crash

According to authorities, no injuries were reported.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. They say the suspect was driving a white sedan-type vehicle..

READ MORE: N.S. RCMP investigating death at Wentworth ski hill

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement

1:52 N.S. justice minister confirms draft legislation following arrest of police impersonator N.S. justice minister confirms draft legislation following arrest of police impersonator – Jan 21, 2021