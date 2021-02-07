Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 88 new COVID-19 cases, 2 outbreaks at Juravinski hospital over

Send this page to someone via email

Public health reported 88 new COVID-19 cases in Hamilton on Sunday and the end of two outbreaks at the Juravinski Hospital that started in January.

The city also reported three more deaths on Sunday involving two people over 80 and one over 60.

The outbreak at Macassa Lodge claimed its 11th death on the weekend. The home has had 50 COVID-19 cases among 33 residents and 17 workers since starting on New Year’s Day.

The satellite health facility (SHF) downtown recorded its third coronavirus-related death on the weekend with the 2nd from the 6th-floor unit which has had 39 cases since beginning on Jan. 22.

An outbreak at the F4 surgical unit at the Juravinski, which accounted for five deaths among 21 cases during a 24-day surge, was declared over on Saturday.

Hamilton Health Sciences also declared the outbreak in the E4 unit which started on Jan. 21 over on Saturday. The E4 outbreak involved just eight coronavirus cases. The were no deaths.

Two smaller outbreaks on the Mountain were closed on Saturday at the Kingsberry Place Seniors Residence on Limeridge Road and Chartwell Deerview Crossing Retirement Residence on Rymal Road. There were just three COVID-19 cases between the residences and no deaths.

There are two new outbreaks as of Sunday at the Chartwell Willowgrove long term care home (LTCH) and Lakeview retirement centre in Stoney Creek. Each facility has just one case among staff members.

There are 28 ongoing outbreaks in the city at 20 institutions, four community settings, three workplaces and one daycare.

The city’s active cases are up by 38 to 527 as of Sunday.

Hamilton has 9,558 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 268 virus-related deaths.

The city has administered just over 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, about 14,000 at the HHS fixed clinic and close to 6,000 through the mobile clinic.

Halton reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, death at Burlington LTCH

Halton region reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and the fifth death at the Mount Nemo LTCH in Burlington.

The home has 62 COVID-19 cases among 31 residents, 15 workers, and 16 other cases tied to an outbreak that started on Jan. 10.

The region has 32 current outbreaks with 13 in health facilities.

A new outbreak was declared on Saturday at the West Oak Village LTCH in Oakville while another in the town was declared over at the Kensington retirement home.

The Kensington outbreak started on Dec. 19 and saw one death and 20 cases among 15 residents, 3 workers and 2 other people tied to the home.

Active cases were down by three cases to 393 on Sunday.

Halton has had 8,760 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and 174 deaths.

Niagara reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Niagara reported 33 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and one new death tied to COVID-19.

Niagara has had 8,187 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. The region has 344 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

The region has 40 total outbreaks which include 24 health-related facilities, eight in St. Catharines and four in Niagara Falls.

Active cases dropped for the 14th straight day, from 860 on Saturday to 695 on Sunday.

Public health administered 405 COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday. Over 6,100 doses have been given out in the region as of Feb. 7.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported five new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The region’s active cases remained the same on Sunday at 60. There have been 1,365 total COVID-19 cases since last March.

The region is now dealing with seven outbreaks at the Cedarwood Village LTHC in Simcoe, Delhi long-term care home, Dover Cliffs LTCH, Edgewater Gardens LTCH in Dunnville, Grandview Lodge retirement home in Dunnville, the nursing home in Norfolk General, and Norview Lodge.

There are 21 total COVID-19 cases among the facilities involving 20 staff and just a single case among residents.

There were no new deaths in the counties as of Sunday. The region has had 38 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Brant County reports 1 new COVID-19 case

The Brant County Health Unit reported just a single new COVID-19 case on Sunday.

The county reported a new outbreak at the John Noble LTCH involving one staff case. It’s the third outbreak the home has endured during the pandemic.

The other outbreak is at the Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford. The facility has one resident case and eight staff cases.

Three people are being treated for the virus at Brantford General Hospital as of Feb. 7.

Public health says more than 2,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region with 137 people having received their second dose as of Feb. 7.

The county has had 1,379 coronavirus cases and 12 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began last March.