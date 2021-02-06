Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Coronavirus: Junior hockey league in B.C. cancels regular season, playoffs

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
The Kelowna Chiefs and Revelstoke Grizzlies seen here during 2019 playoff action. On Saturday, the KIJHL said it was cancelling its 2020-21 season after B.C. announced it was extending its ban on social gatherings and events until further notice.
The Kelowna Chiefs and Revelstoke Grizzlies seen here during 2019 playoff action. On Saturday, the KIJHL said it was cancelling its 2020-21 season after B.C. announced it was extending its ban on social gatherings and events until further notice. Steve Dunsmoor / Dunsmoor Creative

A junior hockey league in B.C. has iced the possibility of playing any meaningful games this winter or spring.

On Saturday, the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League announced that it was cancelling the 2020-21 regular season and the playoffs.

The junior-B league said its decision came in the wake of Friday’s news, which saw the provincial government extend its ban on social gatherings and events in B.C. until further notice.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Coronavirus: B.C.’s ban on social gatherings and events extended until further notice

“We are disappointed for our players, team staff, volunteers, sponsors, game officials and fans that the 2020/21 season will not be completed,” KIJHL commissioner Jeff Dubois said in a press release.

“Over the past number of months, we have made every effort possible to keep our athletes on the ice and to give all of them, and especially our graduating 20-year-olds, the opportunity to compete for a league championship.

“However, the further extension of the (public health order) takes us beyond where our regular season would typically end and our playoffs would begin.

Trending Stories

“As we approach March and April, we are faced with the reality of arenas removing their ice for the spring and summer, and that leaves us unable to plan for a meaningful conclusion to our season.”

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: BCHL, WHL requesting relief funding from provincial government' Coronavirus: BCHL, WHL requesting relief funding from provincial government
Coronavirus: BCHL, WHL requesting relief funding from provincial government – Jan 22, 2021

The KIJHL is a 20-team league in B.C.’s Southern Interior, and is one of three junior-B leagues in the province, with the other two being the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) and the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL).

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, the PJHL said it will again delay the continuation of its 2020-21 season.

Meanwhile, the VIJHL said its games were cancelled until at least Feb. 5, and that the league will be evaluating its plans at that time.

Notably, on Jan. 30, the KIJHL’s Revelstoke Grizzlies announced that they were shutting down for the season following several positive tests for COVID-19.

On Saturday, the rest of the league joined the Grizzlies.

However, the league noted that teams will have an option to continue training, and that the possibility exists that exhibition games may be played if restrictions are relaxed in the future.

Click to play video 'QMJHL resumes games for all but New Brunswick teams' QMJHL resumes games for all but New Brunswick teams
QMJHL resumes games for all but New Brunswick teams

“I’d like to thank all of our stakeholders for their patience and understanding during a difficult and challenging season,” said Dubois.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our athletes and team staff have done a tremendous job of keeping everyone safe, and our billet families deserve special recognition for welcoming players into their homes during this pandemic. We look forward to returning to the ice this fall and getting back to the game we all love.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19HockeyOkanaganbc coronavirusSportsCOVIDJunior HockeykijhlBC Southern InteriorKootenay International Junior Hockey League
Flyers
More weekly flyers