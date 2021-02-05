Coronavirus: B.C.’s ban on social gatherings and events extended until further notice

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government has extended current COVID-19 health orders banning social gatherings and events in the province until further notice.

The current restrictions do not have an end date and will allow Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to either add additional restrictions or amend the existing ones.

The focus for Henry will shift to what is being described as ‘VVO’ – variants, vaccines, and outbreaks.

“We need to protect the progress we have made. We need to use this time to buy ourselves more time,” Henry said.

1:10 Coronavirus: B.C. slowly starting to decrease COVID-19 cases, says province’s top doctor Coronavirus: B.C. slowly starting to decrease COVID-19 cases, says province’s top doctor

What does this mean for you?

Currently, all events and social gatherings remain suspended.

Story continues below advertisement

This includes activities such as indoor and outdoor events, with the exception of drive-in and drop-off events.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Suspended events also include musical or theatre performances, galas, silent auctions and watching movies in theatres.

Funerals, weddings and baptisms can still be held with a maximum of 10 people attending, including the officiant. Receptions are not allowed, however.

Meetings, such as city council meetings and alcoholic anonymous meetings can still be held as long as COVID-19 guidelines are in place.

Rental and home viewings are restricted to a maximum of six people if space allows.

In-person religious gatherings and worship services remain suspended.

1:58 Rio Theatre reopens as sports bar in COVID-19 pivot Rio Theatre reopens as sports bar in COVID-19 pivot – Jan 23, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Employers must make every effort to provide work from home options where possible.

Fitness centres, studios, gyms and exercise facilities are allowed to operate with safety guidelines in place, but high-intensity activities remain suspended.

Indoor and outdoor team sports for people 22 years of age and older are suspended.

All organized indoor and outdoor sports for people 21 years of age and younger must follow viaSport’s Return to Sport Phase 2 guidance.

There can be no travel for games or training unless the athlete’s home club is outside of their immediate community.

4:15 B.C. officials report 465 new cases of COVID-19, six additional related deaths B.C. officials report 465 new cases of COVID-19, six additional related deaths

The B.C. government is releasing its latest COVID-19 modeling data Friday and there’s concern around the virus variants currently circulating in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Due to the shortage of vaccines and the unknown nature of the variants, the province is still grappling with what additional measures would be effective in reducing deaths linked to COVID-19 and reducing the spread of the virus.

Henry said based on the information provided by the province, right now British Columbians are having about half the number of contacts in a typical day as pre-pandemic. If behaviour continues this way, the province’s data shows the transmission of the virus will continue to go down through the end of March.

More to come.